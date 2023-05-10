David Miranda Cause of Death? Brazilian Politician David Miranda Passed Away

It is very sad to share that David Miranda is no more and his death news is rapidly circulating on the internet and news sites. He was a Brazillian politician and also known as a Federal Congressman representing the state of Rio de Janeiro. His death news is heartbreaking news for his family and friends and many of his loved ones are now expressing their sorrows for his demise. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more information related to his death in this article, so read continuously.

As per the exclusive news and information, he took his last breath on Tuesday 9 May 2023 in a hospital at Clinica Sao Vicente in Gavea and he was 37 years old at the time of his death. He was hospitalized on 6 August 2022 and getting treatment for a gastrointestinal infection. Later, it is also coming out that he was suffering from a series of successive infections, including a case of sepsis. He was hospitalized in an ICU for around nine months. Currently, not much information has been shared about his death and we will update our article after receiving more news about his death cause. Scroll down to know more about himself.

He died just one day before his 38th birthday. His complete name was David Michael dos Santos Miranda and he was born on 10 May 1985 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was known as a Brazilian politician and he served from 2019 to 2023 until he was affiliated with the Democratic Labour Party (PDT). He was also named by Time magazine as one of the world’s next generation of new leaders in 2019. He served as Councillor in office from 1 January 2017 to 1 February 2019 and later served as Federal Deputy from 1 February 2019 to 1 February 2023. If we talk about his personal life, he got married to Glenn Greenwald in 2005 and was the father of two children.

He was a member of the PDT political party from 2022 to 2023. However, he also was a member of the PSOL political party from 2014 to 2022. Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and many popular celebrities also gave tributes for his loss. There is no information shared about his funeral and final rites events and we update you soon. Lots of social media users are sharing various relief thoughts with his family online and supporting his family during this painful moment. He was survived by his family including his wife and children.