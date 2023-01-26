David Mobley Found Dead, Missing Man Dies in Sequoyah County Crash Video

The search by Sallisaw police stopped after they found the body of the missing David Mobley found. Before announcing the passing of David Mobley, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the “Silver Alert” for David Mobley. He was 75 years old at the time of his disappearance. Since the news of his passing went viral on social media, many posts have been seen on social media that reveal the disappearance of David Mobley. After a few days after his disappearance, it has been confirmed that David Mobley was killed in Sequoyah County. Keep reading to know more details regarding this incident.

Let us tell you that David Mobley of Oklahoma City in Okla was reported missing after being last seen on January 20, 2023, at around 04:30 PM. According to the sources, he was last seen leaving the VA facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Since then, many searches were made to find him out but now, it has been confirmed that he has been found dead. As per the police reports, a person killed in a Sequoyah County crash was David Mobley. Now, here are lots of rumors circulating that how did he die or is there any foul play. Let’s find out more details related to his death.

David Mobley Missing Case Explained!

According to the sources, the person identified as David Mobley was reported missing on January 20 and after that, Oklahoma Police issued a “Silver Alert” in his case. Along with this, police also confirmed that David was last seen leaving the VA facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas. According to the police confirmation, Mobley has dementia, depression, diabetes, anxiety, and a brain injury. He drives a red 2011 Dodge R1500 pickup with the OK Tag 2516GT.

OHP authorities also issued an alert and requested individuals who see David Mobley, make an immediate call to the Sallisaw Police Department. Now, a victim of the Sequoyah County collision has been identified as David Mobley.

The silver alert was issued on January 21, 2023. If we talk about the incident so, a truck that was traveling west reportedly rear-ended another vehicle on I-40, and at the turning off the road to the left, the truck hit a cable barrier and plunged nearly 360 ft. Suddenly, the truck caught the fire and burned. The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene and later, the Medical Examiners identified the truck’s driver was David Mobley.