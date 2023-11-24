David Schultz Missing: Wife Pleads to Help Find Husband Who Went Missing in Sac County

Recently, a piece of disturbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it has been told that a person named David Schultz has gone missing. Yes, you heard it right. Within a short period of time, this news has gone viral throughout all news outlets and social networking sites. People are paying too much attention to this news. People are really interested in learning all the details of this tragedy. People follow this news story continuously to learn all the pertinent information about this situation. Continue reading to learn every detail that is currently known about the occurrence.

As we told you in the above paragraph that a person named David Schultz has gone missing. The news of David Schultz’s disappearance has made headlines on the internet and has also become a topic of discussion for people. If we delve deeper into this matter, it is being told that David Schultz was last seen on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. When he did not return home, his family expressed concern and considered it necessary to inform the police about his disappearance.

David Schultz Missing

Understanding the urgency of the situation, the police launched their toughest investigation to find David Schultz. The police started their investigation from the spot where they were last seen. The disappearance of David Schultz has troubled not only his family but also the Iowa Lake View community. Everyone is hoping that David Schultz is found safe.

After investigating this matter, the police have given a statement to the public that David Schultz’s truck was found at 71 North of Old 20. But on the other hand, his wife said that her husband had left for work around 7:30 on Monday evening, after which his whereabouts have not been known. Police have so far found the phone and wallet in David’s truck.

David Schultz's family has identified him as a 6 feet tall man with a fair complexion. His weight is around 180 pounds. He was wearing Wangler jeans and boots when he was last seen. The family has begged people for help that if they see someone they recognize, they should contact them immediately and even they should go to the police station and inquire about him. David Schultz's family has been going through a very difficult time since his disappearance.