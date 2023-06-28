David Stanley: Elvis Presley’s Stepbrother Retracts Claim He Died By Suicide Explained!

There is a controversy coming out about the death of Elvis Presley. Recently, his stepbrother retracts his claim he died by suicide. Yes, you heard right this news is now creating a buzz on the internet on the internet and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this matter. Elvis was an American singer and actor who gathered a massive amount of fans around the world. Now, the latest news about his death is getting so much attention and many are hitting the search to know more about this controversy, so here we shared the complete details about this controversy and also talk more about himself.

Elvis took his last breath on 16 August 1977 and he was 42 years old at the time of his demise. Now there are so many controversies coming out after a long time since his demise. Recently, Elvis's stepbrother named David Stanley shared an apology after making controversial claims about his death. He shared a statement online in which he said that Elvis premeditated taking the medications that killed himself. In the documentary titled 'Elvis' Women,' Stanley alleged that Presley died by suicide, indicating that he had intentionally taken medication that cause his death. However, he and his statement have faced criticism.

Who is David Stanley?

It is shared that Presley's former fiancee, Ginger Alden also slammed David for spreading 'garbage' and critical claims. She was disappointed by David's statement and said that "Unfortunately, the brother of Elvis has changed shared a new story, and even fabricated some tales I know to be false over the years. Elvis was one of the three brothers. She also said that one of the three later made a garbage story about suicide years back. She discredited the notion that Elvis died by suicide and said that he died from a heart attack on 16 August 1977.

His complete name was Elvis Aaron Presley but he was mostly known by his stage name Elvis around the world. He was born on 8 January 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi, United States, and become a successful singer and actor. He was so much famous as the "King of Rock and Roll" and regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Now, he is getting a lot of attention after sharing a statement related to his death, and this statement was shared by his stepbrother, David Stanley.