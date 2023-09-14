Dax Bakken Cause Of Death? Man Who Died in IRONMAN Wisconsin Competition Identified

In this article, we are going to share the details of a man named Dax Bakken who died during the Ironman Wisconsin triathlon in Madison. Recently, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has reviewed the information related to the person who participated in this race. This news is running in the trends of the social media platforms and creating a great buzz on the internet. Lots of people are showing their interest in knowing more about his demise, so we made an article and shared all the details such as what happened to him the cause of his death, and more.

His unexpected demise is shocking news for his family and loved ones. He took his last breath on Sunday 10 September 2023 at a hospital and he was 51 years old at the time of his death. The surrounding circumstances of his death are not revealed nor many details have been shared yet related to his death cause. It is shared that he experienced an unidentified medical issue near the town of Cross Plains during the cycling leg of the route. After this incident, he was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed his death. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more.

Dax Bakken Cause Of Death?

His death news was announced on Monday 11 September and Dax Bakken was verified by Ironman Wisconsin that he was recognized as requiring assistance. After this incident, he was rushed to the hospital immediately and got urgent medical assistance before being taken to a nearby hospital but he was confirmed dead. He was a military veteran and he fought in Desert Storm. He encountered a medical emergency while riding in Cross Plains on Sunday during the second leg of the Ironman Wisconsin race. He was survived by his family members including his wife, Kristin Keir, and three children, his 8-year-old daughter and two sons.

He competed in his first Ironman competition last week. His family members and loved ones put up an online watch party website to give details about him in which they shared some pictures and videos while he participated. His family members and loved ones are expressing their sadness for his demise and many are supporting them at this painful moment. There is no details have been shared about his funeral and final rites arrangements. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details about his demise. We will update you soon, stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.