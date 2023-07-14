Daylan Guillen Cause of Death? Boy, 6, Killed in Attack by Pit Bull Mix Latest News

Police are currently investigating the death of Daylan Guillen, six on whether a person will face charges in his death. The family of the six-year-old boy who was mauled to death by a pit bull mix is requesting that their dog be euthanized. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

According to North Port, Florida police, the young boy was attacked on July 4 last and was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital where he died as a result of the serve injuries sustained in his upper torso. Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine, stated North Port Police Chief Todd Garrision, according to people. Follwing his death, Guillen’s youth baseball league paid tribute to the young player. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Daylan Guillen Cause of Death?

A spokesperson told the outlet that the dog was a family pet and the North Port Police department stated that prior to the tragic attack, there were no reported incidents about the dog. The six-year-old’s family has requested the three-year-old pit bull mix be put down. The dog is currently being held in quarantine for 10 days by Sarasota Country Animal Service before it is euthanized. According to the police, the family claimed the pet dog had never shown signs of aggression in the past which has now led the police to investigate whether someone will be charged in Guillen’s death. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

