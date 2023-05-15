Dayton Clarke Car Accident: 34-Year-Old Hockey Captain Passed Away, Obituary

The breaking news is coming that a Hockey captain died at the age of 34. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention on the internet. According to the sources, he was a Hockey Captain. He died in an accident. Nowadays, accidents became common everywhere. As per reports, 66 percent of people died due to accidents. This news is making huge controversy on social media. People have many queries regarding this news. This news is searched by people in massive quantities. How he died? What was his name? If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a Hockey Captian died in a car accident who was only 34 years old. His name was Dayton Clarke he was a Hockey Captain. This heartbreaking news was announced by the University of Oregon Ducks Hockey team. He is only 34 years old. He was a very kind- nature and helpful person. His teammates know him for his joyful nature. His high power skills always made a positive impact on his teammates. His unexpected death made the community in shock. He was a member of the University of Oregon Ducks hockey.

Dayton Clarke Car Accident

Moreover, if you are searching for how he died so let us tell you that he passed away in a car accident. On that day, he was hit by a truck in Oregon. He died fatally in a car accident. Still, the victim is not identified by the police department. In this accident there no more people injured said by the police department and they are identified the truck driver. Further, on accident day Dayton Clarke’s car collided with a big truck which caused his death. He was selected in 2021-22 for the Kam River Fighting Walleye from the Elliot Lake Red Wings.

As per reports, the police department received a call from a person who reported that a man was seen injured in the middle of E.24th Avenue, around 3:54 a.m. This incident happened on Saturday between Kincaid and Harris Streets. Through social media posts, the University of Oregon shared their condolences and sadness for the 34 years Hockey player. Further, they are showing sympathy to his family in their tough time. This is a very big loss for the Hockey community. This is a very difficult time for his family. He always stays in our hearts. His unmemorable memories never be forgotten added by the Walleye. He was a very experienced player. may his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.