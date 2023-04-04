DC vs GT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, TATA IPL 2023

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. Because one of the famous TATA IPL leagues is coming back one more time with two strong teams. It is a highly anticipated match and now this match is going to be played between Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans. Now all the fans are also very excited about this match as they know that it will be more enjoyable and interesting. Now all the fanatics are super curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the DC vs GT match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. All the fans are waiting for the match as they want to support their favorite team. So now all the fan’s waits are going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Delhi Capitals is set to take on Gujarat Titans in TATA IPL at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India. If we talk about the weather then the temperature is expected to be around 28°C on the match day and there are 14% chance of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details. So scroll down to the next page for the match details.

Match Details

Team: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT)

League: TATA IPL

Date: 4th April 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India

Delhi Capitals (DC) Match Possible Playing 11: 1. David Warner(C), 2. Prithvi Shaw, 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Sarfaraz Khan(WK), 5. Rilee Rossouw, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Kuldeep Yadav, 9. Chetan Sakariya, 10. Khaleel Ahmed, 11. Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 3. Matthew Wade(WK), 4. Hardik Pandya(C), 5. Vijay Shankar, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Rashid-Khan, 8. Mohammed Shami, 9. Joshua Little, 10. Yash Dayal, 11. Alzarri Joseph

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very talented and amazing. This match is going to be played between Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans on 04 April 2023 from 07:30 PM IST to 07:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India. If we talk about the match result then the DC team won 0 matches and on the other hand, the GT team won 1 match. According to the scoreboard GT, the team looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.