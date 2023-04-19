DC vs KOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Fantasy Tips IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. This match is going to be played between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders as one of the best TATA IPL leagues is coming back with its two outstanding teams. Both teams are very famous and they have an amazing fan following. Both teams are ready to face each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any chances to win the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the DC vs KOL match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are very amazing and talented. If anyone wants to watch the match then you can visit the website for purchasing the tickets. Delhi Capitals will take on KOL in TATA IPL at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi India. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances to win the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, time, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL)

League: TATA IPL

Day: Thursday

Date: 20th April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India

Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Playing 11:1.David Warner(C), 2. Mitchell Marsh, 3. Yash Dhull, 4. Manish Pandey, 5. Axar Patel, 6. Aman Khan, 7. Lalit Yadav, 8. Abhishek Porel(WK), 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) Possible Playing 11:1.David Warner(C), 2. Mitchell Marsh, 3. Yash Dhull, 4. Manish Pandey, 5. Axar Patel, 6. Aman Khan, 7. Lalit Yadav, 8. Abhishek Porel(WK), 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Mustafizur Rahman

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very amazing and they always give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 20th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India. If we talk about the recent match result then the DC team won 0 matches and lost 5 matches and on the other hand, the KOL team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The KOL team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.