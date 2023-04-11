DC vs MI Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Scorecard

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news with you that a very amazing and outstanding TATA IPL league is all set for the upcoming cricket match. This match will be played between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians. Both teams are very famous among people and all the players are very hardworking. Currently, all the fans are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about match details. Fans are also very excited about this match. Here we have more information about the DC vs MI match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is coming back with its two powerful teams. If we talk about the players then all the players are very amazing and entertaining. Now they are also ready to face each other in the match. If anybody wants to see the match on the playground then you can buy the tickets from the websites. TATA IPL will see Delhi Capitals facing off against Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Delhi, IN is Partly Cloudy and there are no chances of rain during the match. All the fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, time, venue, day and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

Team: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

League: TATA IPL

Day: Tuesday

Date: 11th April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Playing 11: 1. David Warner(C), 2. Prithvi Shaw, 3. Manish Pandey, 4. Rilee Rossouw, 5. Lalit Yadav, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Abhishek Porel(WK), 9. Anrich Nortje, 10. Kuldeep Yadav, 11. Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rohit Sharma(C), 2. Ishan Kishan(WK), 3. Cameron Green, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Tilak Varma, 6. Tim David, 7. Tristan Stubbs(WK), 8. Arshad Khan, 9. Hrithik Shokeen, 10. Piyush Chawla, 11. Jason Behrendorff

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team players are very famous among people. This match is going to be played between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians on 11th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India. Many people are inquisitive to know about the match result. So as per the recent match result DC team won 15 matches and the MI team won 17 matches. MI team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.