Deanna Esmaeel Cause of Death? Suspect Arrested After ‘The Sandlot’ star Marty York’s mom, 67, is Found Dead at Home

The suspect in the Deanna Esmaeel murder, Daniel James Walter, has been located and taken into custody by the Brookings Police Department. He is expected to be transferred to Curry County, Oregon, on Friday. According to police, Daniel James Walter was last seen on Thursday morning, October 12, near North Bank Road, leaving the area on foot at 7:43 AM. In a subsequent update, police said they found Walter’s vehicle but that the search for him is still on. Esmaeel’s murder is being treated as a homicide.

The police have issued an arrest alert for the suspect, indicating that the suspect, Walter Davies, has legally changed his identity and is believed to be in the vicinity of the victim’s residence. According to an update from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been apprehended. The suspect is believed to be currently on the run. The incident occurred in the Crescent City area of California, where the mother of the former “The Sandlot” star, Marty York, was found dead in her home on Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office reported that a staff member had been dispatched to the residence when the victim did not show up for work or answer any of her phone calls. The incident occurred on Thursday morning at approximately 10 a.m. Deanna Esmaeel Cause of Death?