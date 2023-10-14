Deanna Esmaeel Cause of Death? Suspect Arrested After ‘The Sandlot’ star Marty York’s mom, 67, is Found Dead at Home

The suspect in the Deanna Esmaeel murder, Daniel James Walter, has been located and taken into custody by the Brookings Police Department. He is expected to be transferred to Curry County, Oregon, on Friday. According to police, Daniel James Walter was last seen on Thursday morning, October 12, near North Bank Road, leaving the area on foot at 7:43 AM. In a subsequent update, police said they found Walter’s vehicle but that the search for him is still on. Esmaeel’s murder is being treated as a homicide.
The police have issued an arrest alert for the suspect, indicating that the suspect, Walter Davies, has legally changed his identity and is believed to be in the vicinity of the victim’s residence. According to an update from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been apprehended. The suspect is believed to be currently on the run. The incident occurred in the Crescent City area of California, where the mother of the former “The Sandlot” star, Marty York, was found dead in her home on Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office reported that a staff member had been dispatched to the residence when the victim did not show up for work or answer any of her phone calls. The incident occurred on Thursday morning at approximately 10 a.m.
Deanna Esmaeel Cause of Death?
Marty York wrote a heartbreaking letter after his mom was killed. He posted a sweet photo of Deanna with the caption, “This is gonna be the hardest post I’ve ever had to write, but I just heard from the sheriff’s office that Deanna was killed by the man she was seeing. Deanna’s boyfriend, Daniel James Walter, aka Edward Patrick Davies, has been named as a suspect in her death. The sheriff’s office in Del Norte County shared an alert on Facebook looking for Edward. They said they found Edward’s car, but he wasn’t there. They haven’t said what happened yet.
In 2020, York posted a lengthy Instagram tribute to his mother, noting that she was the oldest person ever to graduate from the Delaware County District Police Academy. He also reminisced about her “tough times” and “failures.” Esmaeel was sworn in as a Delaware County sheriff’s deputy on the 19th of March, 2021, following an oath-taking ceremony administered by then-Sheriff Eric Apperson. In a series of Instagram photos of her mother Deanna’s Sheriff’s outfit, York wrote, “30 years ago, Deanna and I left our small town of Northern California to follow our dreams in Los Angeles. We left behind the rest of our family to pursue our acting career. We had very little money and rented rooms in people’s homes to make ends meet.”
