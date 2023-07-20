Debbie Moore: Georgia Mother Nearly Suffers a Heart Attack After AI-generated Phone Call Stages Daughter’s Kidnap

Recently the news has come on the internet and Debbie Shelton Moore is trending on social media platforms. As per the report, Debbie Shelton Moore is a Georgia mother who was shocked and scared when she received a phone call from a number that sounded like her daughter, Lauren. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social networking sites. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the news whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Debbie’s daughter Lauren lives in Kennesaw, Georgia. Debbie listened to a voice that was similar to her daughter where she had been crying and pleading for assistance. Then, a man’s voice came on the line and informed her that her daughter was kidnapped and that they wanted $50,000 for her release. Moore declared, “It was her voice and that’s why I was completely freaked out.” “It was 100% believable, the panic was enough to almost cause me to have a heart attack.” Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Georgia Mother Nearly Suffers a Heart Attack

After that, Moore checked her daughter’s location on her phone and caught that she was stuck on Cobb Parkway. She worried that she was in the back of a truck as the kidnapper had asserted. “My heart is beating and I am shaking”, She recalled. I am shaking thinking about it right now”, she stated that the phone call lasted for six minutes but felt like a lifetime. Originally, she thought her daughter has gotten into a car mishap and was screaming for help, then she heard three different men on the call. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The guy had said,' Your daughter was kidnapped and we want $50,000. Then they had her crying like Mom, Mom in the background. It was her voice and that's why I was totally freaking out,". Luckily, her husband, who works in cybersecurity, was able to contact their daughter via FaceTime and confirm that she was safe and sound. He admitted that they have been being scammed by somebody who had used artificial brains to clone their daughter's voice.