Declan Barr Cause of Death? Former Donegal Town FC Football Player Passed Away, Obituary

Recently, Declan Barr passed away this morning and his death news made the entire Donegal Town FC community saddened. His death news is creating a great storm on the internet sites and running in the headlines of the news channels. He was a former Donegal Town FC football player and many people his football playing skills. Now, his death news is shocking and heartbreaking news for his family members and loved ones. Let’s discuss in detail what happened to him, and his death cause, and also talk more related to himself and his death in this article, so read completely.

As per the exclusive news and information, he died peacefully at the Donegal Community Hospital and he was surrounded by his family members at the time of his demise. His death news was announced via a post on Facebook by the club. Currently, the cause of his demise is not shared and there is no information is coming related to his death cause. Our sources are attempting to fetch more details related to his death and we will update our article after getting more details.

Declan Barr Cause of Death?

It is shared that he joined the Donegal Town FC at the age of 3 years and served as the team mascot. He raised up into a superb athlete and he held various significant positions such as senior team management, club PRO, treasurer, and secretary. He passionately dedicated himself to the improvement of the club and he always prioritizes his best for the club’s interest. His three daughters also joined the clubs and they are the beloved members of the clubs. He was survived by his family members including his wife, Laura, his daughters Ellie, Katie, and Molly, his devoted parents Patsy and May, his brother Martin, and his sisters Carol and Lisa.

Social media is full of tributes and the Donegal Town FC community is also in a state of grief over his death. It is also shared that the remains will be in repose at the family home on Monday, June 12, from 2 pm until 9 pm. His funeral is set to take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bridget’s Church in Ballintra and a burial will take place in the nearby cemetery. We have shared all the available information related to him and after getting more details, we will update our article. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.