Deirdre Purcell Death Reason? Broadcaster And Author Deirdre Purcell Passed Away at 77

It is very hard to announce that one of the best authors Deirdre Purcell has passed away recently. She was an Irish writer, actress and reporter who is no more among us. She took her last breath at the age of 77 on Monday. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very sad and stunned by her sudden death. Now her family, friends and well-wishers have been grieving her death. Still, many people are searching for Deirdre Purcell’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and how did she die. Here we have more information about her and we will share it with you in this article.

Deirdre Purcell was a very kind and amazing person who was very famous as an Irish author. She was born in 1945 in Dublin. She completed her schooling at Gortnor Abbey in County Mayo. She attributed her powerful work ethic to the nuns who lived there. She was a significant part of Abbey Theatre’s permanent company before becoming a television reporter. She was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to her best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Deirdre Purcell Death Reason?

Irish author Deirdre Purcell is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath at the age of 77 on 13 February 2023. Her demise news has been confirmed by her family members on social media on Monday. Her passing news left everyone in shock and pain. Now many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, the writer’s cause of death was a stroke. Her family released a statement expressing they were “truly mourning the unexpected loss of Deirdre. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Deirdre Purcell was also former television and newspaper reporter. She achieved awards including Cross and Benson & Hedges awards for journalism. She was a citizen of West Cork's Beara Peninsula. In 2009 she hosted All About the Music on RTE Lyric FM. Her famous books are Tell Me Your Secret, The Husband, A Place of Stones, The Christmas Voyage and many more. She is survived by her loving husband Kevin Healy, and sons Adrian and Simon Weckler. Many people expressed their profound condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her.