Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Aman Vihar, Case Update

The recent Delhi news left everyone shocked. The recent details are coming that the class 10 student was stabbed to death by men in Delhi. The Delhi Police confirmed the incident. Currently, the Delhi News is at the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. Recently, this news has gone viral on various social media platforms and news channels. People are coming on the internet and wondering about the identification of the victim. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you are interested to know this in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s delve into this in detail.

As per the sources, a class 10th student was stabbed to death by men in Delhi. The Delhi Police responded to a call at about 7:45 p.m. Immidently, the Police arrived at the incident place where they discovered the 10th class student who was lying on the road in a pool of blood. The deceased was a 16-year-old boy. As per the sources, a group of youths attacked the 16-year-old boy. The boy was stabbed to death in Rohini’s Aman Vihar area. The incident happened on Thursday after a warm fight between the deceased and a group of youths. Scroll down the page.

16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Aman Vihar

The deceased is identified as a 16-year-old boy who was a student in the 10th class. The boy’s name was identified as Akash. He was going to meet with his friend at Prem Nagar Extention. A fight broke out between a group of youth and a 10th-class boy on Thursday when he was on the way to meet his friend. The local area people confirmed the incident to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police found the deceased on the road in a pool of blood. Scroll down the page.

Further, there is an atmosphere of fear where the incident happened. The Delhi Police found several stab injuries in Akash’s neck and hands. Imminently, he was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital but sadly he could not survive and doctors declared him dead. He passed away on the way before reaching a hospital. If you are searching for the identification of the victims let us inform you that at this time the identification of the victims is unknown. The case is filed at Aman Vihar Police Station. Moreover, the investigation is still ongoing for the search of the accused. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.