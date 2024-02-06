Delhi: 23-year-old Medical Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel, Latest News

In today’s article, we are going to share some heart-wrenching news with you. From the recent news, we come to know that a medical student died by suicide in his college hostel room. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading rapidly on the internet and has attracted people’s attention. After hearing the news of the death of a medical student by suicide, people have asked many questions like when this incident happened. Are the police continuing their investigation into this incident? What statement has the police given on this matter and many other questions? However, we have collected for you every clear information related to this matter. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and start knowing this matter.

As we have told you in the above paragraph a medical student living in the hostel committed suicide. This news is making a lot of headlines on the internet due to which people are becoming curious to know this news. According to the information, we have come to know that the medical student died in his hostel room today. The student studied at Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi. She was doing her final-year MBBS but the news of her sudden death shocked everyone.

23-year-old medical student dies by suicide

Immediately after receiving information about this matter, the police reached the spot and continued their investigation. While sharing the statements of this case after investigation, the police said that the student who committed suicide was 23 years old and her dead body was found in her hostel room. This incident has hurt the Maulana Azad Medical College community. The police have questioned the girl’s family and friends regarding her suicide. So that some improvement can be seen in this matter soon.

Police have sent the body of the 23-year-old girl for postmortem, the reports of which are still pending. On the other hand, the police have sealed the hostel room where the girl had committed suicide. The suicide of a college student has left everyone wondering what could have been the reason behind the last suicide. But one thing is true the victim was facing some kind of mental health issues and due to the same depression, she took her life.