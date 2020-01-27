Delhi: 24-year old man commits suicide at five-star hotel Room :- According to a police statement on Saturday, a 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside a f ive-star hotel room in Delhi. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Karan Chandra, who lives in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area.

Delhi: 24-year old man commits suicide

According to the police, they received information around 4.10 pm on Friday that a guest was unresponsive and a foul smell was coming out of his room. After that, the police personnel, along with hotel staff, opened the door and found Chandra lying dead.

A senior police official said that a suicide note has also been recovered from the spot along with some medicine strips.

According to the police investigation, it was found that Karan had been staying in the hotel since January 19. On January 20, he put a tag of ”do not disturb” at his room’s door.

On the day of his scheduled checkout, the duty manager tried to contact him on his mobile number and intercom, but there was no response. Later, the hotel staff went to the room and knocked at the door but all in vain. Then they informed the police and the crime team has conducted an inspection of the spot.

According to the officials, the body has also been checked and no injury mark was found. The body has been taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for further proceedings.