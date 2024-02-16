Delhi: 27-year-old Businessman Decapitated in Car Accident, CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we will talk about the recent accident in Delhi, which is making headlines on news channels. One person was killed in this accident and he is identified as a 27-year-old Vansh Jolly. It is reported that he was decapitated in this car accident and this news broke the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones. The whole incident was captured in a nearby CCTV camera and many are hitting the online platforms to watch this video. Several questions have been raised in people’s minds and on internet sites related to this accident, so we made an article and shared all the details.

According to the reports, it was a road collision accident that took place on Wednesday evening 14 February 2024 on a road near Mansarovar Garden in Kirti Nagar, west Delhi, India. In this crash, Vansh Jolly lost his life and the shocking thing is that his head got separated from his body during the accident. It happened when the victim’s car collided with another and his vehicle hit the divider on a road leading to his sudden death at the incident scene. Several details are left to be shared related to this accident, so keep reading…

27-year-old Businessman Decapitated in Car Accident

Reportedly, this entire incident was captured in the nearby CCTV camera and this video is trending on the internet. It attracted a lot of attention in a short period of time and continues to receive a large number of views on the Internet. There is a case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Kirti Nagar police station against Rajesh Arora, 53, who was driving the second vehicle, a Toyota Etios. Vansh Jolly was a resident of Mansarovar Garden and he was known as a cosmetics businessman. During this tragic accident, he was returning home from work but was unfortunately involved in this accident. Read on…

At present, Rajesh Arora has not been arrested due to the non-completion of the autopsy and forensic reports. Rajesh runs an automobile brake shoe factory in Bawana. The incident occurred on Wednesday 14 February 2024 at around 05:49 pm and both the collided vehicles were identified as Vansh's Hyundai Elantra car and Rajesh's Toyota Etios. After getting the reports, deputies immediately arrived at the incident road and found Jolly's body in the driver's seat with the seat belt around it. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are on the way to fetch exactly what happened in this accident.