Delhi: 50-year-old Cag Employee Hangs Self In Paharganj Hotel

The Delhi Police have concluded that Shorab and Ayesha, both residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, made a collective decision to terminate their lives. A handwritten suicide note, half in length, was found at the crime scene, in which the two expressed their love for one another and their intention to end their life together. The deceased were identified as Ayesha, aged 27, and Shorab, aged 28, both residents of Loni in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Police have established that Sohrab, the deceased, first attempted to strangle Ayesha before hanging himself in the room.

The incident took place on the 27th of October, 2023. The police received a PCR call from Jafrabad Police Station. According to the details provided by the police, two dead bodies and a suicide note were found in a hotel room in the vicinity of Maujpur Metro station in Delhi on the day of the incident. According to the police report, Sohrab checked in with Ayesha at 1:02 pm and booked a room for 4 hours. At 7:45 pm, the time of check-out, the hotel staff got worried and knocked on the room door. When no one opened the door, they called the police, and the hotel room was opened in the presence of the officials. Inside the room, police found two dead bodies. One was hanging from the ceiling, and the other was lying on the bed.