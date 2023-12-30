CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Delhi Airport: 4 Air India Staffers, Passenger Arrested in Human Trafficking Bust

9 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that authorities apprehended four Air India employees and a passenger in a human trafficking operation at Delhi airport. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi witnessed the arrest of four Air India SATS (AISATS) personnel and an Indian passenger, accused of participating in a human trafficking scheme. On Wednesday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), four employees of Air India SATS (AISATS) and an Indian passenger, who was attempting to board a UK flight, were apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The arrests followed the detection of suspicious activity by CISF personnel, revealing their alleged involvement in a human trafficking racket. Immigration officials deemed Diljot Singh’s travel documents uncertain as he attempted to board the UK-bound flight, prompting them to deny boarding and instruct him to seek clarification from airline staff. Rather than seeking help from airline personnel, Singh opted to seek assistance from an AISATS staff member, triggering increased scrutiny. Prompted by suspicious behavior, the CISF, in cooperation with the Delhi Airport Authority, launched an operation.

CCTV footage revealed AISATS staff members at the crew check-in counter assisting Singh and two others in the boarding process using “incorrect or invalid” documents. The implicated individuals, namely Rohan Verma, Mohammad Jahangir, Yash, and Akshay Narang, along with Singh, were turned over to Delhi Police. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused. In collaboration with the Delhi Airport Authority and CISF, AISATS CEO Sanjay Gupta emphasized the company’s pivotal role in preventing a human trafficking attempt. Gupta stated, “Three individuals tried to unlawfully migrate, with one apprehended during the operation.

The staff implicated in aiding these illegal activities were promptly suspended and handed over to Delhi Police for legal proceedings.” Gupta affirmed the company’s dedication to upholding “the integrity of our operations, maintaining the highest standards of safety, legality, and ethical conduct.” A collaborative venture between Tata-owned Air India and SATS Limited, AISATS offers a range of airport services, including baggage handling and aircraft maintenance. This incident follows another from earlier this week, involving a charter jet bound for Nicaragua with 276 passengers, predominantly Indians. The aircraft was grounded in France for four days due to suspected human trafficking. Two individuals on the flight were detained for questioning, and 25 passengers sought asylum and remained, while the remainder returned to Mumbai on Tuesday.

