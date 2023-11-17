Delhi Airport: Air India Pilot Suffers Cardiac Arrest at IGI

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a pilot from Air India experiences a cardiac arrest at Delhi airport; the airline expresses condolences for the loss. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Captain Himmanil Kumar of Air India passed away due to cardiac arrest at Delhi’s IGI airport. He was in a non-active duty status and was engaged in training. This marks the third occurrence of a pilot’s demise, following two other incidents in August. In a sorrowful event, an Air India pilot lost his life due to a cardiac arrest at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Thursday. Air India conveyed condolences in its statement, expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident.

According to ANI, Air India reported, “We are saddened by the passing of our colleague, Captain Himmanil Kumar, today. Captain Kumar, a Senior Commander, was at our Operations office at T3 Delhi Airport as part of a routine procedure.” The airline provided additional details, stating that Captain Himmanil Kumar exhibited sudden signs of discomfort at the office, prompting immediate assistance from his colleagues. Subsequently, he was swiftly taken to the hospital within the airport premises, where he, unfortunately, succumbed.



Air India clarified, “Captain Kumar was not on active flying duty and was undergoing conversion training to operate wide-body aircraft. The Air India team shares in the grief with Captain Kumar’s family during this difficult time,” as mentioned in the airline’s statement. This marks the third occurrence in recent months where a young pilot has tragically lost their life. In August, an IndiGo pilot collapsed at a Nagpur Airport boarding gate while getting ready to board a flight to Pune. Despite receiving immediate first aid and being swiftly transported to a hospital, his life could not be saved. The preceding day, a former SpiceJet captain, now associated with Qatar Airways, passed away while traveling as a passenger from Delhi to Doha.

In a separate development, Air India, backed by the Tata Group, plans to enhance its fleet by adding 30 aircraft by March, with the goal of increasing weekly flights by over 400 in the next six months. The airline currently operates with a fleet of 120 aircraft. Meanwhile, official data released on Thursday indicates that domestic air passenger traffic in the country experienced an annual growth of nearly 11%, reaching 1.26 crore in October. As per PTI, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, “Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-October 2023 were 1,254.98 lakhs as against 988.31 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering annual growth of 26.98 per cent and monthly growth of 10.78 per cent.”