Delhi Car Accident: Speeding Car Hits Scooty in Delhis Adarsh Nagar Video Footage

A very horrific incident was seen in Adarsh Nagar Delhi in a speedy car that hit a scooter that a girl was driving. The driver left the girl injured on the road and left away from the incident place. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV footage. The CCTV footage is shared on the internet and creates a huge controversy. The video is circulating on the internet. As we know road accident cases are increasing day by day. It is important to follow safety rules while going outside. Netizens are shocked after watching the video because The viral CCTV footage of Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar is too sensitive. Let’s discuss it in detail.

According to the sources, a shocking video from Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar of his hit and run on social media surfaced wherein a speeding car got captured ramming into a Scooty. The incident took place in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Thursday night. The CCTV footage shows that a girl is riding on a Scooty while a speedy car hit the girl’s Scooty and left her injured on the road. A man follows the car while running but the car goes ahead at its high speed. This news made headlines on the internet. More information is mentioned below.

The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral and people wanted strict action against the accused who is responsible for this case. Further, the Scooty got injured badly during the accident, whereas the car driver left the victim on the road after the mishap. The incident occurred on Thursday night. The incident was also recorded in a CCTV camera installed nearby. As per the sources, the Adarsh Police Station has not received any complaints about the recent Adarsh Nagar accident.

Further, the clip length is 39 seconds and enough to make people in shock. A speeding car hit a Scooty in which a girl was riding coming from the adjacent street. Their local people come to help the girl. It is still unknown whether the accused is arrested or not. The victim's identification is also unknown. There is no more information is available. Keep following this page for more viral news.