Delhi Election 2020 Date: Voting on February 8, Result on 11 February :- Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held on February 8 in single phase while the results for the same is going to be announced on February 11, the Election Commission of India said today on January 6 at 3: 30 pm.

Delhi Election 2020 Date

Voting is going to be held across 13,750 polling stations and the Model Code of Conduct is effective immediately, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. The poll supervisory body has also published the final electoral list, as per to which 1.46 crore voters are eligible for casting their franchise in the Delhi elections.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is winding-up on February 22 as well as a new House has to be constituted before that.

Here is the Schedule for single-phase Delhi Assembly elections:

Notification is going to be issued on January 14

Last day of nomination: January 21

Study of nominations: January 22

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: January 24

Date of Poll to be held on: February 8

Counting of votes to be done on: February 11

LIVE updates of Election Commission press conference:

3: 30 pm: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the election to the 70-member assembly in Delhi at 3.30pm today. The complete election procedure is going to be over by February 13.

3: 45 pm: The campaign of the BJP is going to remain cantered on the Modi brand and the concern of the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Sunday, BJP chief Amit Shah asked BJP workers to reach out to Dalits, Sikhs as well as refugees by holding door-to-door campaigns and tell them that “Modiji wants to give them citizenship, but anti-Dalit Kejriwal and anti-Dalit Congress is opposing it”.

4: 00 pm: Delhi voters are going to be provided QR code-enabled voters slip which will speed up voting process through easy identification.

4: 30 pm: The press conference which has been addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora started. He declares that the term of the present assembly is going to expire on February 22.

4: 50 pm: conducive for polls. If there is an extraordinary situation, there is always an option of deferring the polls. Constitution empowers ECI to take the call”.

5: 10 pm: Total number of electors in National Capital Territory of Delhi are 1,46,92,136, the CEC says. Polling to be conducted at total of 13,750 polling stations.

5: 30 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal states that these elections are going to be fought on the basis of work.

5: 55 pm: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar while targeting the Aam Aadmi Party after the announcement of Delhi assembly polls, says, “People in Delhi have been trying to get rid of the Kejriwal government. Now, BJP will bring development in Delhi. Ayushman Bharat, Famer programs, Awas Yojna etc were not implemented by AAP. It has failed and now It’s time is over. We are confident of BJP’s victory in Delhi.”

6: 11 pm: “I worked for the whole of Delhi – not looking at who is our supporter, who is BJP’s and Congress’. Delhi elections will not be fought on CAA, It will be fought on roads, electricity, water and development. We only want to work for development, nothing else,” Kejriwal said.

In February 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, came to power in Delhi sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The battle for the Capital is an esteem war for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ruling party i.e., Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seeking re-election after an impressive victory in the year 2015.