Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Private Firm Director Killed in Accident CCTV Video Footage

Chetan Bhalla, a resident of Sector 22B of Gurgaon, worked as the director with people strong, a Gurgaon-based private company. The accident took place around 4:30 am on a service lane near Shankar Chowk when Bhalla was headed home from his office, police said.

The vehicle rammed into Bhalla’s car, leaving it badly damaged and critically injuring Bhalla even as the car’s airbags had opened due to the crash. The accused driver fled the spot with his vehicle, the police added. On being informed about the accident by the passersby, the police took the victim to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said. After identifying the using his phone number, the police informed his family members, PTI quoted sub inspector Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, as saying. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

An FIR has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station against the accused driver under sections 279 rash driving, and 304A causing death by negligence of the Indian Penal code, Singh said. The body was handed over to the family member after post-mortem, the SI said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the accused.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.