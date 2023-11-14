Delhi-Haridwar National Highway: Six People Killed in Road Accident CCTV Video

Once again a case of such an accident has come to light on the internet which is shocking people. Recently, information has been received from the news that six people died in a road accident on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway. Yes, you heard it right. As this news spread rapidly on the internet, it has made a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see this news around them. After hearing the news of a road accident on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, people have started asking questions like when this accident happened. Have the people killed in this accident been identified and have the police found out what caused this accident? If you also want to know about this accident in-depth, then you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been learned that six people died in a road crash that occurred on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway and this incident occurred on Tuesday. After this accident happened, the people present at Ghatanstal informed the police about this accident. As soon as the police released their investigation on the road crash incident that occurred on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway. Other passengers had to face difficulties due to this accident.

The road crash that occurred on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway proved to be so terrible that six people lost their lives in this incident. After investigating the incident, the police gave its statement to the public and said that the accident happened after a car collided with a truck on Rampurtiraha. In this accident, a victim has been identified whose name is Vinay Gautam and he is a resident of Shahdara, Delhi who was going to travel to Haridwar. Police found the bodies of six people damaged in this accident, which have been sent for postmortem.

The police are continuing their investigation of this incident and have tried to collect some evidence. Six people died in this accident whose family is deeply shocked by their death. However, like other accidents, this accident has also been included in one of the terrible road accidents. Every road accident occurs as a result of carelessness, that is why we should drive with caution.