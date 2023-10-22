Delhi: Hotel Owner, 8-Year-Old Son, Stabbed To Death, Latest News

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of a hotel owner and his eight-year-old son who were allegedly stabbed to thier demise. Yes, you heard right both the father and his son were brutally stabbed and this news is running on the top of the news channels. The victims as well as the deceased were identified as Anuj and his son Raunak. The news of this incident is making a great buzz on the internet and many social media users are showing thier interest in this news. Let us discuss every single piece of information about this incident in this article and also talk about the deceased.

According to the exclusive reports, This incident took place on Saturday afternoon 21 October 2023 and they both were brutally murdered. Anuj and the teen Raunak were sleeping at their residence in Paharganj area, Central Delhi, India. They both were fatally stabbed to death in thier sleep. The dead body of both victims was discovered in the afternoon when the hotel owner’s wife and daughter, concerned after repeatedly calling the man’s mobile phone and getting no response, decided to check on him. Several details are left to share, so keep continuing your reading to know more.

Hotel Owner, 8-Year-Old Son, Stabbed To Death

The authorities began an investigation after this incident and shared the details in thier statements. They were living on the first floor of the building in Paharganj area. After receiving information about the incident, officers reached the spot where they saw that Anuj had a deep wound on his neck and several knife wounds on his body. His lifeless body was lying on the bed while his son’s dead body was found with the cover and surrounded by blood. The officer said the house had been ransacked and it was suspected that valuables were missing. Scroll down this page to learn more about this incident.

As per the reports, A murder case has been registered at the Nabi Karim Police Station by the DCP (Central) SK Sain, and the department launching a comprehensive investigation into the double homicide. The police are continuing the investigation and initially suspected a man named Sonu, who had been missing since the morning and had absconded with both the mobile phone and CCTV DVR from the building. Sonu worked there as a hotel staff member and lived on the second floor of the building. He was the owner of Dhaba Cum Hotel and he was 35 years old at the time of his demise. His wife and daughter were not present at the home when this incident took place.