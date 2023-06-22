Delhi-Jaipur Expressway: Gurugram Flooded, Officegoers Wade Through Water, 5-km-Long Traffic Jam

The breaking news is coming that Gurugram is covered with full of water due to heavy rainfall. The working people are going to their office after facing a 5-km-long traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway. Currently. this news is on the top of social media headlines. The heavy rain and traffic video is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Delhi people are facing many problems due to heavy rainfall. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, on Wednesday, Gurugram experienced a long time of heavy rainfall, which causing of heavy traffic congestion and waterlogging in several areas. The Delhi-Jaipur Expressway witnessed waterlogging, leading to a 5-kilometer-long traffic jam. In order to continue their journey, officegoers were forced to abandon their vehicles and wade through the water, carrying their shoes. This news is circulating all around the internet. This breaking news is in the eye of every news channel’s headlines.

The video of heavy rainfall and traffic is widely shared on every social media platform. Further, massive traffic congestion in Gurugram after rainfall cause waterlogging in several areas of the city. A video of Narsinghpur Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk is gone viral in which you could how people are pushing each other vehicles through Knee-high water. The water is up to Knee-high. Even on internal roads, commuters faced significant delays, causing further congestion. Waterlogging in various parts of Gurugram after the heavy rainfall.

The waterlogging was also reported on roads from Bilaspur Imt Manesar to Dhankot and near the Dhanwapur flyover. As per reports, city police and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority were also present in the waterlogging area to clear water and imaging traffic. Dedicated teams were deployed at Iffco Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sector 50. Local people’s frustration increased regarding waterlogging and traffic jams. It was said by local people that the district administration had previously assured them that such issues would be resolved after rainfall, which was not solved. People’s anger is increasing for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.