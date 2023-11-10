Delhi-Jaipur Highway: Two Charred to Death After Bus Catches Fire CCTV Video

Once again a piece of stunning news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that two people were burnt to death after a bus caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. Even after hearing about this accident, people started asking many questions like how the bus caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Has the police continued its investigation on this matter? What has the police said in its statement about this incident and many other questions? If you also want to know about this incident in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been learned that the incident of fire in a sleeper bus took place on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Wednesday night. The investigation of this accident has been handled by Gurgaon police, after which while sharing some evidence collected from the investigation of this case with the public, the police said that the fire broke out in the passenger bus around 9 o’clock. After the incident, the Police Commissioner along with the fire team and police officers reached the spot. Two people injured in the incident were trapped in the bus and were rescued. There were 40 passengers on the bus, and all the passengers were injured in this accident, they were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital by the police on the spot and their treatment is still going on.

Delhi-Jaipur Highway

A piece of painful news has come out from this accident in which it has been revealed that apart from the other victims, two other victims lost their lives due to the fire in the bus. The dead people have not been identified yet as the police say that it may take some time to identify their bodies due to burning. Police said that the bus which caught fire had left from Gurgaon Sector 12 towards Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Fire department servicemen said that the fire that broke out in this bus was so severe that it took 1.5 hours to extinguish the fire. Three fire tenders and a private tender were called to extinguish the fire as soon as possible. However, to solve this matter seriously, we are continuing our investigation into this incident.