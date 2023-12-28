Delhi Man Dies While Sleeping Near Burning Angithi for Warmth

In a shocking turn event, a bouncer who was working in Delhi passed away in his sleep. The disturbing incident happened when a fire broke out around the room from a burning coal brazier. The Fatepu Beri Police responded to a PCR call about this incident on Wednesday evening. Currently, the incident news has gone viral. The topic is becoming the headlines of multiple news and social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. If you want to know the complete information about the incident go through the page and read the full article.

As per the recent details, a Delhi man dies in sleep after a fire from ‘Angithi’ engulfs his room. The victim was a bouncer and working in Delhi. The incident left everyone shocked. The authority revealed that the victim was living in Delhi and was 36 years old at the time of his passing. He passed away in sleep and his dead body was found on the floor. The department also discovered the burned chair, cloth, and Angithi near the dead body. Read more in the next section.

Delhi Man Dies While Sleeping Near Burning Angithi

According to the sources, on Thursday, the Fatehpur Beri Police confirmed that the 36-year-old bouncer was residing in the New Manglapuri area of the national capital. The police also confirmed the identification of the victim. The victim is identified as Viney Arora who was during his passing. He was discovered burnt state in his room. On Wednesday evening, the Fatehpur Beri Police received a PCR call following the incident. The police team arrived at the incident place and rescued the dead body. The police also found a few burnt materials near the dead body including Angeethi. Scroll down the page.

Due to the flames of the fire, chairs and clothes were badly burnt. The door was locked inside the room, and the 36-year-old victim's dead body was lying on the ground. The dead body has been sent for the post-mortem. The forensic team and Delhi Fire Station team also arrived at the incident place. After the arrival of the team, the victim was announced dead. This incident reminds us about safety as it is important to notice that never burn Angeethi in the room, the amount of CO is more from the upcoming gas. Due to this, a person may become unconscious and may even die.