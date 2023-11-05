Delhi: Man killed as Bus Rams into Over Dozen Vehicles in Rohini, Driver Arrested

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a bus in Delhi collided with more than a dozen vehicles, resulting in one fatality and another individual sustaining injuries. The driver of the bus has been arrested. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The video footage shows the bus colliding with several vehicles, including a car, an e-rickshaw, and a bike, and subsequently dragging them. On Saturday in Delhi’s Rohini area, a high-speed electric bus lost control, resulting in a collision with multiple cars and scooters. This unfortunate incident led to one fatality and another person sustaining injuries.

The event, occurring around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika, was captured on CCTV. The video footage depicts a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus striking numerous vehicles, including a car, an e-rickshaw, and a bike, and subsequently dragging them. The bus also collided with several scooters parked near the pavement before coming to a stop. The police received a PCR call reporting an accident near Mother Divine School, which was directed to PS South Rohini. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that a 30-year-old injured individual, who had been transferred to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, was tragically pronounced deceased.

Man killed as Bus Rams into Over Dozen Vehicles

Another person injured in the accident is currently under medical care at the hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver of a DTC bus lost control of the vehicle, resulting in collisions with a car and several two-wheelers. The bus driver has been apprehended, and the police have stated that appropriate legal measures are being pursued. The driver’s identity is currently undisclosed, and an ongoing inquiry is in progress regarding the incident.



According to data provided by Delhi Traffic Police officials, the number of fatal accidents during the nighttime period until July 15 this year has exceeded the average for the year 2019. This data indicates that even for non-fatal accidents, the city’s roads might be becoming somewhat more hazardous. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Surender Singh Yadav, noted that when analyzing the data on fatal road accidents in 2019 and 2023, it becomes evident that the proportion of these accidents occurring during nighttime has risen by approximately 4% over the past five years, while incidents during daytime have decreased by a comparable percentage.