Delhi: Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi over ₹300 Bet Latest News and Photos

There is shocking news coming forward related to the latest crime incident in which a man was stabbed to death. Yes, you heard right a man was allegedly stabbed to death by four youths and this news is gathering so much attention on the internet sites. This news is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly circulating on the internet and social media platforms. There is an FIR has been registered and police shared the reports about this incident. Let us know the entire details about this incident and also talk more in this article, so read wholly.

According to the reports, this stabbing incident happened on Sunday 2 July 2023 in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area. The victim is identified as Abhishek and it is shared that he had lost the amount in a bet while playing a game of cards with Pramod. He lost money in a bet and demanded the accused to return the lost money and a quarrel begin between them. This quarrel turned into a serious fight and the accused attacked the victim with a knife. He was demanding Rs. 300 that he lost in a bet. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi over ₹300 Bet

The victim was 20 years old at the time of his death and died due to being stabbed with a knife. The accused were identified as Pramod, Rajnish, Amit Kumar, and Roshan Singh. The all accused are in the age group of 18 and 19 years and they all have been arrested. After this incident, Ranjeet Nagar police station received a call that a man was stabbed to death at Sangam Colony in Pandav Nagar, Ranjeet Nagar area, Central Delhi, India. Now the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain is continuing this investigation and the ingestion is underway.

It is shared that when the police team arrive at the incident scene, they found the victim and took him to Metro Hospital by the public but the doctors declared as brought dead. In the investigation, the victim’s uncle said police saw three-four boys chasing Abhishek. They caught and held him and was beating him up. Then, suddenly Pramod took out a knife and stabbed the victim in his chest and the side of his abdomen. The accused ran away from the incident scene after stabbing Abishek but all four accused have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.