Delhi Man Strangles Wife in Front of Children Over Suspicion of Affair

In North-East Delhi, a man strangled his wife in front of their four children on suspicions of her involvement in an extramarital relationship. The police have taken the man into custody and filed a murder case. In a residence located in North-East Delhi, a man choked his wife in the presence of their four children. This tragic event unfolded during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the police. Umeed Singh, a 40-year-old carpenter, and his wife Shabnam, aged 35, were residing as tenants in Chand Bagh, Delhi.

The couple had three children from their union of more than seven years, with an additional child from Shabnam’s prior marriage. On Tuesday evening, the couple engaged in a heated argument sparked by Singh’s suspicions of Shabnam being involved in an extramarital relationship. The dispute escalated into a violent confrontation, and in a moment of intense anger, the man strangled his wife. Shockingly, all four of their children, including Shabnam’s nine-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, were witnesses to this tragic event.

Concerned neighbors promptly informed the police about the incident. Officials stated that they received an emergency call at 12:46 am on Wednesday, reporting a fatality in the midst of a domestic dispute. When they arrived at the scene, they found the woman unconscious. Shabnam was swiftly transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Umeed Singh has been apprehended by the police, and a murder case has been filed. Shabnam’s body has been sent for examination.



According to the most recent report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Delhi earned the unfortunate distinction of being the most dangerous metropolitan city for women in the country, with an alarming statistic of two minor girls being raped daily in the capital last year. The NCRB’s latest data reveals that in 2021, Delhi witnessed a staggering surge in crimes against women, with 13,892 recorded cases, representing an increase of over 40% compared to the 9,782 cases reported in 2020. According to statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women in Delhi constituted 32.20% of the total cases in this category across all 19 metropolitan cities. Following Delhi, Mumbai, the financial capital, witnessed 5,543 such incidents, while Bengaluru recorded 3,127 cases. This translated to Mumbai and Bengaluru accounting for 12.76% and 7.2% of such cases, respectively.