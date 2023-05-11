Delhi: Man Walked 40 Km in Search of Children to Rape Explained!

In our daily life, the crime rates are increasing day by day and one of the main crimes is child rape, murder, and necrophilia. Similarly, there is a piece of news coming out related to this topic in which Ravinder Kumar played guilty and this news is creating a buzz on the internet. It is shared that he would walk more than 40 kilometers to prey on children. This crime news is gathering so much attention on the news sites and raising many questions. Let’s know the complete information about him and this topic in this article, so continue your reading.

According to the reports, he confessed that he had done 38 rapes and murders of minor children from 2008 to 2015 and he plead guilty to these crimes. It is also shared that some cases are of necrophilia. Most times, he targeted those children from underprivileged, slept in Delhi slums, and belong to poor backgrounds. He was detained in 2015 and after his arrest, he spoke about all his crimes in detail. He was a laborer who works on a daily wage in Delhi. He spent an hours-long spree in hunting for young children and it is said that he do these crimes every night. Scroll down to know more about him.

Man Walked 40 Km in Search of Children to Rape

In the reports, it is shared that he would walk miles in the Delhi slums like a madman until he spotted a young child and then he kidnapped, raped, and killed in a terrible way. He has done these crimes for over six years and he did repeatedly with around 30 children. After a long time of trial in court for around eight years, he was convicted by a Delhi court on Saturday 6 May 2023. He arrived in Delhi at the age of 18 years with an underprivileged from Uttar Pradesh in search of a job. He get a source of income soon but he began wasting his income by consuming alcohol and drugs.

He is now said as the psychopathic killer of Delhi. He began his crime series in 2008 wherein he kidnapped a young girl from the Karla area in Delhi, he raped her in an intoxicated way and then killed her. This news is getting so much attention on the internet and social media sites. Many social media users shared their reactions to this incident and this news is circulating over the many sites of social media. The cases of crimes are increasing day by day and the government needs to take strict action against these crimes.