Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Battery Warehouse Latest News and Photos

The breaking news is coming from Delhi's area that a massive fire broke out had been seen. As per reports, a major fire broke out at the dumping yard of east Delhi's Ghaipur area. Currently, this news is on the top of the news channel headlines and getting a lot of attention. Further, in the fire area, there were eight fire tenders at the spot to bring the blaze under control.

According to the sources, a major fire broke out at the dumping yard of east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Wednesday leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighboring areas. There were eight fire tenders at the spot to bring the blaze under control. This is the third fire that broke out at the site since March 28.

No causality has been reported. Firefighting operations were on till late at night. The fire department said it is also using JCB machines in its operations. A total of 50 fire personnel along with 10 fire tenders are working at the spot.

Moreover, in 2020, a total of 15 such incidents were reported and 37 were reported in 2019, the data stated. East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (EDMC) standing committee chairman Beer Singh Panwar said the fire was caused due to “high temperature” as plastic is one of the major components of the legacy waste and methane keeps getting generated. According to data shared by the fire department, a total of four fire incidents at landfill sites. Further, in the Delhi fire, there are no people have been reported injured. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.