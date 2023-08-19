Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Broker, Mother On Bike Crash Into A Truck On Dme

A piece of terrible news is coming forward related to a road accident on DME in which two people passed away. Yes, you heard right this shocking crash incident is making headlines on the news channels and continuously circulating in the trends of the internet sites. It is also said that there is a video of this incident was shared on the internet and lots of people are sharing their reactions towards this incident by commenting on social media pages. The two dead people were identified as a mother and her son. In this article, we are going to share the complete details of this crash incident.

According to our exclusive sources, this incident took place near Lal Kuan on Wednesday 16 August 2023 during the time of night. In this crash incident, a 30-year-old pedestrian passed away. It is shared that he died after being struck by a car while crossing the expressway near Lal Kuan. After this incident, police reached the incident place and began an investigation and they shared in a statement that a mother and a son passed away in a road accident that happened on Friday 16 August 2023. It is said that this accident was so dangerous and it creates great traffic on the road. Continue this article to know more about this incident.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Police shared in a statement that the mother and the son died when their two-wheeler rammed into a container truck from behind on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME). They also shared that woman was riding a pillion and she didn’t wear a helmet during the incident. This incident occurred around 05:30 am and the investigation is ongoing. Police have identified the deceased as Mukesh Singh who was 47 years old at the time of his death and her son named Vikas Malik who was 23 years old at the time of the accident.

The victims were residents of the Nayi Mandi area of Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, India. Ramanand Kushwaha, ADCP (Traffic) said in a statement that the mother and his son were traveling on their bike and they were going to Ghaziabad from Meerut. It is shared that the bike collided with the rear of a truck moving ahead in the same lane. The traffic officer also said that bikes are prohibited on the expressway and the duo entered the expressway within the jurisdiction of Meerut district. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more information related to this incident.