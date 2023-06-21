Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Three Dead, One Injured as Car Collides With Truck

The breaking news is coming that three people died while one was injured in a serious car accident. Accident is becoming common everywhere. The number of accidents is rapidly increasing day by day. One case was also seen on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in which three people died and one was injured. This news going viral on various social media platforms and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People are getting shocked after hearing this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a car collided with a bus which caused the death of three people. The collision was very horrific. As per reports, three people died while one person got major injuries. Their car crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway here in the early hours of Sunday. The car was damaged badly. According to the police reports, six friends who were going to a Birthday party on Sunday had left their homes after telling their families. But, no one knows that day was their life’s biggest bad day.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway

In this journey, two women also going to attend the birthday party. They all were six. After, the investigation the Medical examination told police that the driver was in a drunk state at the time of this incident. The driver was in a drunk state which caused three people dead. Further, the incident occurred near the gate of Jasmine Grove Society. This case investigating by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Ranmanad Kushwaha. This is a very tough time for those families who lost their children in this tragic accident.

As per reports, the Police department also shared the identification of the victims who died and were injured in this horrific crash. The three people who died in this accident name were Nikita Khatri, Riya Madan, and man Tejaswi. Further, Tejaswi was from Motinagar, whereas Riya Madan and Nikita Khatri were living in Ashok Vihar Phase 3 and Vikas Puri. The car was driven by Chirag. Chirag was in a drunk state when he was driving the car. He got major injuries. He is admitted to the Hospital. All deceased ages are not confined but assuming at the 30s. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.