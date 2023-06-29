Delhi Metro Fight Video Goes Viral on Social Media, Fight Between Two Men

There is a video coming forward that is gathering so much attention on the internet and widely making controversy among people. This video featured an intense fight in the Delhi Metro coach and this video went viral in a short time period. This news is creating a great storm on the internet and lots of people are showing their interest in this viral video. If you are also hitting the search engine platforms to know more about this matter so you reached the right site. Here we will share every piece of information related to this video in this article, so read it completely.

This video was shared recently and went viral in a short time period. In this viral video, two men are seen as fisticuffs and pushing each other. It is said that this fight incident happened on the Violent Line between Raja Nahar Singh and Kashmiri Gate. Other metro occupants or travelers could appear to interfere as they are putting efforts to extricate the two men from each other. Lots of incidents happened in this incident and still many things are remin to tell you, so keep stick to this article and keep reading.

Delhi Metro Fight Video Goes Viral

Furthermore, this video becomes the topic of discussion. As per the sources, one man was trying to steal something from another’s man who caught him. The exact information behind this fight or incident is not cleared yet and there is not much information has been revealed yet. It is seen that both people were and later one of the both get out of the metro coach. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details related to this incident and we will update you soon.

The running time of this video is around 43 seconds and this video is now crossing a large number of views on the internet sites. Lots of people are sharing their reactions to this video by commenting and posting. Many users and making memes on this video. The cases of incidents in the Delhi metro are coming forward every day and these are increasing day by day. Recently, multiple incidents have also been done in this metro such as couple kissing, use of hair straightener reel making, and other wrong activities. Metro authorities are trying their best to make people alert to stop this type of activity.