Delhi Officer, Suspended For Allegedly Raping Teen, Arrested With Wife

Delhi official who was accused of raping his friend’s daughter has been taken into custody Good Day Readers, Today a horrific news has come up from the Capital, New Delhi. Stating that that a Delhi official who was accused of raping his friend’s daughter has been taken into custody along with his wife. Stay with this article to unveil the horrific truth of this news. After father of teen girl passed on October 1, 2020, the 17-year-old survivor resided with the accused and his family. The accused individual holds the position of deputy director in Delhi’s Women and Child Development department. Additionally, his wife administered medication to the minor in order to terminate her pregnancy.





After her father’s passing on October 1, 2020, the survivor, a student in Class 12 in Delhi, took up residence with the accused, Premoday Khakha, and his family. Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against the senior official under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent POCSO Act, designed to combat cases of child abuse. The official’s wife has also been implicated in the case for allegedly aiding him in the mistreatment of the child.

Delhi Officer, Suspended For Allegedly Raping Teen

The couple was taken into custody shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an order to suspend the official, as calls for his arrest grew louder. A spokesperson from the Delhi government stated that Kejriwal had instructed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a report on the matter by 5 pm on Monday. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj commented that the appalling incident has brought disgrace to humanity. He pointed out the delay in taking action, which prompted Kejriwal’s intervention and the subsequent suspension of the official. Bharadwaj assured that every possible legal assistance would be provided to the girl. Earlier, Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, stated her intention to send a notice to the police due to the delay in taking action, underlining the urgency of promptly arresting the accused. She raised the question, “When those responsible for safeguarding daughters become perpetrators, where can girls seek refuge?”



The accused, holding the position of deputy director in the Women and Child Development department, faced charges under the rigorous Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which mandates immediate arrest. Additionally, sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and causing miscarriage without consent were also invoked.



Deputy Police Commissioner Sagar Singh Kalsi clarified that the arrest had been postponed because the girl’s statement needed to be recorded before a magistrate. The girl, still grappling with trauma, was under observation, while the investigation remained ongoing. An undisclosed police officer stated that the girl was receiving treatment after experiencing an anxiety attack and would require 14 days of observation, as advised by her doctors.



With a history of more than 25 years in the Delhi government, initially as a welfare officer, the accused also served as the superintendent of the Juvenile Justice Board, overseeing the rehabilitation of delinquent juveniles. Although he portrayed himself as an officer on special duty (OSD) to the WCD minister on social media, the government clarified his actual role as a deputy director within the department. A representative of the Delhi government emphasized that now that the First Information Report had been filed, the legal process should be followed. They expressed the government’s sensitivity to issues of women’s safety and child abuse, underscoring that if the accused was proven guilty, the most stringent action should be taken.