Delhi: One Dead, Another Injured in Road Accident at Shahdara, Latest News

New Delhi, India, November 19, 2018. On Sunday morning, a man was killed and another injured in a car crash in the Shahdara area of Delhi. The driver of the auto-rickshaw was 30 years old. According to the official, an unidentified vehicle crashed into a three-seater auto, causing minor injuries on both sides of the accident. The official added that the two minor injuries were sustained by the auto's driver and a passenger. On Sunday morning, a Welcome police station official confirmed that a 30-year-old auto driver was killed and another person was injured in an accident in Shahdara, New Delhi. Welcome police station officials said that they received a PCR call for an accident at 5:38 AM. According to Welcome police station official, the PCR call was made for an accident on Shahdara's 66 Foot Road. The official said that an unidentified vehicle collided with a three-seat auto, resulting in minor injuries to both sides. The official said that the two people who sustained minor injuries were the driver of the auto and a passenger of the auto. One Dead, Another Injured in Road Accident

Following their arrival at the JPC Hospital, both of the injured people were soon moved to the GTB Hospital. The 30-year-old male driver Akram of the vehicle had been pronounced dead according to law enforcement upon their arrival. Police pointed out that the other male, who appeared to have been approximately the same age, was not conscious. Additionally, there are at present attempts in progress to figure out the person who drives. To figure out exactly what caused the incident to occur, law enforcement officials are analyzing nearby CCTV footage. According to police officials, more investigations are currently underway and a case has been filed in this regard.