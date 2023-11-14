Delhi: One Dead, over 12 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building

Reportedly, a woman died and 12 people were seriously injured in a fire in a residential building in Delhi. The news of this incident is making headlines on news channels and is circulating rapidly on internet sites. It is creating a stir and attracting the interest of many people and netizens who are showing their attention to getting all the details about this topic. Various types of questions are appearing on the internet and coming into the minds of people, so we created an article and shared every information related to this incident.

According to the reports and news, a woman and around 12 people were injured badly after a fire broke out at a residential building. This incident took place on Monday night 13 November 2023 in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi, India. All 12 injured people were admitted to different hospitals and they are getting treatment for thier injuries. Locals called the Delhi Fire Service and the Police and both departments immediately reached the incident scene. The fire brigade rescued around 26 people and had control over the fire. There was chaos due to the fire in a four-storey building. Several details remain to share, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

One Dead, over 12 Injured After Fire Breaks Out

Furthermore, more than 50 people were present in the building and they ran to save themselves during the chaos, with one woman giving up her life by jumping from the building. The fire department got the details of this incident at about 01:05 am on Tuesday 14 November 2023 and the fire officials immediately arrived at the incident scene. It was also shared that the fire broke out in vehicles parked at the parking lot and later spread to some other parts of the building. It became a major fire incident but after hard work, the fire brigade officials brought the fire under control.

Fire officials also said that the flames spread up the stairs, people who could not come out were evacuated through the balcony and four parked cars were completely damaged or destroyed. The deceased woman has not been identified but it is said that she was 40 years old at the time of death. The exact reason behind the fire incident has not been disclosed and details are limited at this time.