Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020 Online Application Form, Last Date Eligibility :- Delhi Police is going to end the application process for the Delhi Police Head Constable 2020 today on January 27, 2020, at 5 pm. Interested candidates who have still not applied for 649 Head Constable posts can apply through the official site of Delhi Police at delhipolice.nic.in. The application process was started on December 23, 2019.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020

To apply for the post, candidates should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from recognized Board with Science and Mathematics as subjects at the time of filling up of application form.

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen category are exempted from paying.

The minimum age to apply is 18 years. The upper age is capped at 27 years. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age is relaxed till 32 years while those belonging to OBC can apply till 30 years

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of Delhi Police i.e. delhipolice.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says recruitment

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter the required credentials

Fill up the application form and make the required payment

Once done, click on the submit option

Download and take a hard copy of the same for further needs.

For the selection, the candidates will have to appear for a 100 marks computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 90 minutes followed by physical endurance and measurement test, trade test as well as computer operations test. The subjects included are General Awareness, General Science, Mathematics, Reasoning and Computer Fundamentals. Apart from the CBT, every other test will be qualifying in nature and final merit will be based on the scores of the online exam.

The selected candidates will be paid the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 with extra allowances. The candidates who will clear the recruitment test will be appointed at the post of head constable.