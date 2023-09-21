Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, 54, Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car in Pandav Nagar

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, 54, Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car. Tragically, a 54-year-old Delhi Police Sub-Inspector lost his life when struck by a speeding car in the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi on Tuesday, as reported by officials. Furthermore, a driver of a pick-up vehicle sustained injuries in the same incident. The police department received an early morning PCR call regarding the accident, which involved a police officer. SI Gangasaran and ASI Ajay Tomar were on patrol duty, riding in a Gypsy with ASI Tomar behind the wheel, as confirmed by a senior police officer.’

At approximately 5:30 am, the two officers halted a Bolero pick-up for a routine inspection. Sub-Inspector Gangasaran and the truck driver, Ramgopal, disembarked from their respective vehicles. While they were positioned on the road, a Honda Amaze car traveling at high speed from the Ghaziabad direction, headed towards Sarai Kale Khan, collided with SI Gangasaran and Ramgopal from behind, according to the officer’s account. Assistant Sub-Inspector Tomar, along with the assistance of Rajkumar, the Bolero driver’s assistant, promptly transported SI Gangasaran and Ramgopal to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Regrettably, SI Gangasaran succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment.

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, 54, Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car

Ramgopal, a resident of Nangloi in Outer Delhi, was subsequently transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further medical care, as indicated by the officer. A forensic team has conducted an examination of the scene, leading to the registration of a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence), as reported by the police. The responsible individual behind the wheel of the car is currently at large, and an ongoing investigation aims to ascertain the identity of the vehicle and its driver.



According to the police, SI Gangasaran leaves behind a wife and five children as his surviving family members. In recent years, India witnessed approximately 412,000 road accidents, with an annual expenditure ranging from three to five percent of the country’s GDP attributed to these incidents. It’s noteworthy that roughly 70 percent of these accidents involved young individuals in India. India’s roads claim the unenviable title of being the world’s most lethal due to a combination of factors including subpar road conditions, lax enforcement, the prevalence of unsafe vehicles, and the presence of stray animals. These elements collectively result in over 900,000 fatalities and injuries annually. The government has set a goal to reduce road fatalities by 50% by 2025.