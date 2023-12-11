Delhi Shocking: Safdarjung Hospital Resident Doctor Found Dead, Latest News

Good day, Today a news has come stating about tragic Incident in Delhi: A young resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital takes their own life, reportedly citing depression as the cause. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A note indicating suicide was found at the scene, stating that the individual had been grappling with depression for the past two years. In south Delhi, the police reported the discovery of a third-year postgraduate (medicine) student and resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented accommodation. On Saturday, authorities mentioned that a suicide note was found at the scene, revealing that the deceased had been struggling with depression for the past two years.

Identified as Jay Dipesh Savla (25) from Kandivali West in Mumbai, the individual who passed away was discovered hanging. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, reported that a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station at 3:55 p.m. on Friday, notifying them of a person found hanging. The caller, Payal Saini, resides on the first floor of the residence situated in Gautam Nagar, whereas Savla occupied the second floor. The landlady informed the police that her tenant, Savla, took his own life by hanging. “The investigating officer (IO) discovered Savla suspended from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet. A suicide note was located in the room, where the deceased expressed his struggle with depression and mentioned undergoing medication,” stated the DCP. “Statements from the deceased’s father, Dipesh Ratilal Saval, and other relatives were recorded on Saturday. They harbor no suspicions of foul play.

Following an autopsy at AIIMS, Savla’s body has been released to his family members,” the officer stated. The police have initiated an inquest proceeding in this case. In lamentation of Savla’s passing, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) shared a video previously posted by Savla with the comment: “@JaySavla15 was a dedicated Medicine PG. In a video from Dec ’22, observe the intricate and organized nature of his thoughts. He expressed contentment with his Medicine course and had admirable goals for ’23. Unfortunately, we lost him to depression. It can affect even the strongest and most insightful individuals.” Dhruv Chauhan, a medical influencer and Assistant Medical Superintendent at a Delhi hospital, shared, “A 3rd-year Medicine PG resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, a top medical institution, has taken his own life.

What’s startling is that he wasn’t just an ordinary doctor! He held a Black Belt in martial arts, was an internationally-rated chess player, and actively engaged in social issues. Mentioning this for those who believe that only vulnerable individuals contemplate suicide.” “Depression, especially among doctors in this country, is no longer just an illness; it has evolved into a ‘pandemic’! The government and authorities must acknowledge this before further tragedies occur. It’s worth noting that this marks the fourth suicide by doctors in the last 1-2 weeks,” he emphasized.