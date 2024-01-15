CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Delhi: Six Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes of Coal Braziers in 2 Separate Incidents

57 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Six individuals succumb to suffocation in distinct incidents in Delhi after lighting bonfires to combat the cold. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tragedy struck in Delhi as four family members, including two children, and two additional individuals lost their lives to suffocation in two distinct incidents. In both situations, they had initiated a bonfire to ward off the cold. Tragedy struck Delhi as a minimum of six individuals, including four members of a single family, succumbed to suffocation in two distinct incidents. In both occurrences, individuals had lit a bonfire to combat the prevailing cold conditions in the national capital.

During the initial incident in north Delhi, a couple and their two children (aged 7 and 8) were discovered lifeless inside their residence, with the door secured from within. The initial investigation indicates that the couple, in an attempt to ward off the cold, ignited a bonfire but tragically succumbed to suffocation caused by the smoke emanating from it. In the second reported incident from the Indrapuri area of west Delhi, two individuals originally from Nepal were discovered in an unconscious state inside a residence. Their room had only one window, and it was found to be shut. Despite being promptly taken to a hospital, both individuals passed away, and no injuries were detected on their bodies. The individuals were recognized as Ram Bahadur (57) and Abhishek (22).

In the incident that occurred in the Alipur area of outer north Delhi, police reported that among the four fatalities, two were children. The identified deceased include Rakesh (40), who worked as a water tanker driver, his wife Lalita (38), and their two sons, Piyush (8) and Sunny (7). “Around 7 am on Sunday morning, Alipur police station received a PCR call, reporting an unconscious person found in Khera Kalan village, Delhi. Responding swiftly, the police dispatched staff to the location,” stated a senior police officer. Upon finding the room’s door locked from the inside, the police took swift action. “Our teams initially broke the glass window and successfully opened the door. Subsequently, four individuals were discovered inside the room in an unconscious state.

They were promptly rushed to the hospital, where medical professionals pronounced them deceased,” stated the officer. Authorities revealed that the forensic and crime teams identified a coal brazier (angithi) within the room. At first glance, it appears that all four individuals perished due to suffocation, as indicated by the police. They further mentioned that a thorough investigation, under section 174 of the CrPC, has been initiated. In a parallel occurrence, two men of Nepali origin were found lifeless in their room, purportedly succumbing to toxic fumes from a coal brazier in the Inderpuri area of west Delhi, according to the police.

