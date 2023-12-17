Delhi Woman Comes Under Metro After He Saree Gets Stuck, CCTV Video Footage

There is shocking news coming forward related to a tragic incident that claims the death of a 35-year-old woman. This incident took place at Inderlok station and the news of this heartbreaking event ran on the top of the news channels. There is an investigation was also conducted by the commissioner of Metro railway and the authorities also made their involvement. There is a video also shared related to this incident that is circulating on various social media pages. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this topic and also talk about the deceased.

According to the sources, this incident took place at about 01:04 pm on Friday 16 December 2023 when a woman was dragged about 25 meters leading to her horrifying death. Her clothes “Saari” got stuck in the door of the metro while she was stepping down and sustained severe brain and chest injuries. The video of this incident shows, she first entered the coach and then turned back to get her child who had been left behind on the platform. Unfortunately, the Saari got stuck in the door and the metro started going leading to her demise. Several details are left to share, so swipe up and continue your reading…

Delhi Woman Comes Under Metro After He Saree Gets Stuck

Now, it has become a topic of discussion, and an investigation to underway to understand the whole incident. In this incident, she was injured badly and rushed to the nearby hospital. She was initially taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, which refused her admission, then Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital, too, refused to admit her reportedly for the same reason. She was finally admitted at Safdarjung where she was getting treatment for her injuries. However, the doctors pronounced her death at the hospital and the doctors said that her condition was critical and she was unconscious.

Further, She suffered a diffuse axonal injury (which is caused by a blunt injury that causes the brain to spin and rotate rapidly inside the skull) and a fracture to the right side of his head. Additionally, there was blood accumulation outside his lungs, causing difficulty in breathing and for which chest tube drainage was placed on both sides of the chest.” The incident occurred on Friday but she died the next day, on Saturday afternoon. Delhi The Metro Rail Corporation issued a statement on Saturday saying the Metro Railway Safety Commissioner will investigate the incident.

If we talk about the deceased then she is identified as Reena who lost her life in this incident. She was the single mother of her 10-year-old son Hiten, and 12-year-old daughter Ria, and her husband died in 2014. She has been selling vegetables to feed her family since the death of her husband. The relatives of the deceased raised multiple questions related to this incident and demanded compensation from the DMRC. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. This incident alarmed the Dehi Meto passengers and they need to be alert because anything can happen. We will udapte our article after getting further reports. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read articles on the latest news topics.