Delhi: Woman in BMW Kills Man in 4am Accident in Delhi’s Moti Nagar CCTV Footage

In our daily life, every day lots of videos are uploaded on the internet and social media pages and many of them went viral or receives huge attention because of their different kind of content. Similarly, there is a video shared on the internet site that featured a woman in a BMW vehicle killing a man and this video is currently running in the trends of the news and internet. This news attract the interest of many people and this news is searched a lot of times on the internet, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to this crash.

It is shared that this accident took place at 4:00 am in the Moti Nagar area in Delhi, India. This crash news became a topic of discussion and now many are curious to know more about this crash. As per the sources, the dead individual is identified as Ajay Gupta who was a 36-year-old man at the time of this crash and he died when his scooter was hit by a BMW car on Sunday early 21 May 2023. After this crash, the police began an investigation and this investigation is currently continuing. The police authorities arrested the woman who was driving the vehicle. The color of this BMW is black and the police also seized the BMW vehicle.

Delhi: Woman in BMW Kills Man in 4am Accident

According to the police reports, the dead person was Ajay and he was a resident of west Delhi’s Basai Darapur who was survived by his family. He was an owner of a grocery shop and he had gone to a hospital to buy medicines and was going back to his home. On the other side, the accused suspect is verified as 28 years old, and now she is facing criminal charges of crashing and killing a man. She is an architect and a resident of Ashok Vihar who is living with her family. She was going back to her home after attending a party at Greater Kailash, police said.

The accused woman claimed that the victim suddenly appears in front of her car and she lost control of her vehicle. The police began an investigation after receiving a PCR call about this crash at 4:08 am and a team immediately reached the incident place. The victim was rushed to the hospital by his relatives but he succumbed to his life against his injuries. The running time of this crash video is around 12 seconds and currently, this video is crossing a large number of views on the internet. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to this crash and we will update you soon.