Delhi Woman Protests Pitbull Defecating Outside Her Home, Latest News

Riya Devi, the woman in question, claimed that her neighbor consistently permitted his dog to defecate in front of her house on a daily basis. She stated that she had previously raised objections to this behavior, but her neighbor ignored her requests. In Delhi, a woman sustained injuries from a Pitbull attack on Friday, November 3. The incident, which occurred in Swaroop Nagar, was recorded by surveillance cameras, and the dog's owner has been charged with a case.

The woman, identified as Riya Devi, informed the police that she had requested her neighbor, who owned the dog, not to allow the animal to defecate in front of her house. Allegedly, in response, the owner set the dog on the woman, resulting in multiple bites. CCTV footage depicts Devi standing in front of what appears to be the dog owner’s residence, with the Pitbull initially standing calmly by her side. Suddenly, the dog lunges at her. The owner promptly intervenes, taking the dog away and heading toward the gate. However, he is then observed releasing the dog back at Devi, where it attacks her and inflicts multiple bites.

Delhi Woman Protests Pitbull Defecating Outside Her Home

The owner, a male, is also seen pushing her to the ground. Devi attempts to defend herself, and bystanders rush to her assistance. Eventually, with the assistance of his family members, the owner manages to free the woman from his pet’s grasp and takes the dog back inside. Devi sustained injuries on her hands, legs, and face, resulting from the dog attack. She was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A case has been filed by the police against the neighbor under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to careless behavior regarding animals. The neighbor has been granted bail. Devi claimed that the neighbor permitted his dog to defecate in front of her house on a daily basis. She mentioned that she had previously raised objections, but her neighbor had ignored her concerns. The police are currently investigating the allegations against the neighbor.