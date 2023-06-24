Delhi’s CR Park: Man injured after Bike-Borne Masked Miscreants Open Fire Footage

Recently, a shooting incident took place in the CR Park, Delhi, and a man was also injured in this incident. After this incident, the police registered an FIR for an attempt to murder linked with the case. Yes, you heard right it is shared that this shooting was so dangerous and now running in the trends of the internet or social media platforms. Lots of people are now showing their interest to learn more about this shooting incident by hitting search engine platforms. In this article, we are going to share every single detail related to this shooting incident, so read continuously and wholly.

It is shared in the reports that a man was injured in this incident. The injured man was driving the car while his friend was sitting beside him. Both people escaped unscathed after the two bike-borne miscreants fired at them in Delhi’s CR Park. This incident was so terrible and took place on Thursday evening 22 June 2023 at CR Park in Delhi. Police were informed when they received a call at 08:14 pm from one of the two injured people who was injured in this incident. Scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about this incident.

Man injured after Bike-Borne Masked Miscreants

The two victims were identified as Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmad who were in their car at the time of this shooting incident. They were shot at by the bike-borne assailants. As per the reports, Sachin was at the wheel and was talking on the phone when a single round shot was fired from the driver’s side. It is also shared in the reports that the bullet pierced through the driver’s window, leaving him injured. One of them was injured in this shooting incident and was immediately admitted to the nearby hospital and is now getting treatment for his injuries.

After this incident, the police registered an FIR for an attempt to murder in this incident and the investigation is ongoing. This shooting news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages and running in the trends of the internet sites. Police are searching for some more shreds of evidence related to this incident and the investigation is underway. Currently, nothing has been shared about the two shooters and related to this case.