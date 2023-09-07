Delta Airlines Diarrhea Flight Video Triggers Hilarious Reactions Online

Recently, a video was shared on the internet and this video is running in the trends of social media pages. Presently, this video is running in the trends and went viral in a short time period. This video is related to Delta Airlines and this video is receiving triggered hilarious reactions online. This plane bound for Barcelona from Atlanta was compelled to return to its origin due to a passenger experiencing diarrhea. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds related to this incident, so we made an article and shared all the details related to this incident.

The traffic control shared that a DL 194 pilot said to them “It is just a biohazard issue, We had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane so they want us to come back to Atlanta. A Delta Airlines flight originating from Atlanta on Friday 1 September 2023 and flight bound for Barcelona. During this travel, the flight experienced a medical emergency that necessitated an immediate return to the airport because there was a passenger on the flight who was suffering from severe diarrhea. The passenger suffered from severe diarrhea and it led to a biohazard situation on board the Airbus A350 aircraft. Scroll down this article and continue your reading to know more.

Delta Airlines Diarrhea Flight Video

This incident happened around 2 hours later on the trans-Atlantic flight that prompted the pilot to request a turnaround from air traffic control. The discussion between the pilot and traffic control was recorded and shared by a Twitter account. After this incident, the Airbus 350 returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in a little more than two hours. The flight was delayed by slightly over eight hours but arrived in Barcelona at 5:16 p.m. local time on Saturday. The video of this incident was shared on the internet and it is running in the trends. Continue your reading to know more.

It is shared that this video was initially uploaded on Twitter and later, shared on various social media pages. This flight carried 336 passengers in the Airbus A350 and it was set to depart on the fixed time. But, it was compelled to reverse course over central Virginia. This video is crossing a large number of views on the internet and social media pages. Many users are sharing thier reactions and expressing thier reviews of this video. We have shared all the available details related to this video and this incident. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles.