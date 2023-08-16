It is very hard to announce that Delwar Hossain Sayeedi has passed away reportedly. He was a Bangladeshi Islamist who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday at the age of 83. Since his passing news has come on the internet, and circulated on social media platfroms many people are shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was born on 2 February 1940 in Pirojpur District. He completed his eadution from his local village Madrassa. He was a Bangladeshi Islamist who condemned war criminals, a public speaker and a politician. He worked as a Member of Parliament representing the Pirojpur -1, Barisal and constituency from 1996 to 2006. In 1997 he became a member of the Bangaldesh Jamaat-e-Islami. After that, he joined Jamaat as a Rukon and in 1089 he entered the Majlis Shura. He was a very kind person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi Cause Of Death?

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday, 14 August 2023 when he was 83 years old. On the basis of the report, he died on Monday after suffering a heart attack in prison.

Police stated Sayeedi's death while he was in prison for war crimes prompted violent anti-government protests. Around 50,000 people attended his funeral ceremony on Tuesday.